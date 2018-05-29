bc floods 2018
May 29, 2018

Several Shuswap-area parks closed due to high water

Credit: Columbia Shuswap Regional District
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the high water level of Shuswap and Mara Lakes has caused closures at several waterfront parks within the Shuswap area.

The following is the current list of CSRD park closures due to flooding and high water.

Electoral Area C 

Electoral Area E

Electoral Area F

The high water level of Mara Lake has also caused the closure of the Windsor Road Boat Launch and dock, located at 8959 Swanshore Road in Swansea Point.

bc floods 2018
harbour road boat launch
Mara Lake
Pebble Beach
Sandy Beach
scotch creek wharf road community park
shannon beach
shuswap flooding
shuswap high water
shuswap lake
windsor road boat launch

