Several Shuswap-area parks closed due to high water
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the high water level of Shuswap and Mara Lakes has caused closures at several waterfront parks within the Shuswap area.
The following is the current list of CSRD park closures due to flooding and high water.
Electoral Area C
- Harbour Road Boat Launch – Blind Bay
- Pebble Beach – Blind Bay
- Sandy Beach – Blind Bay
- Shannon Beach – Eagle Bay
Electoral Area E
- Oxford Road Lake Access – Swansea Point
- Windsor Road Boat Launch – Swansea Point
Electoral Area F
- Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park – Scotch Creek
The high water level of Mara Lake has also caused the closure of the Windsor Road Boat Launch and dock, located at 8959 Swanshore Road in Swansea Point.
