Several Shuswap-area parks closed due to high water

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the high water level of Shuswap and Mara Lakes has caused closures at several waterfront parks within the Shuswap area.

The following is the current list of CSRD park closures due to flooding and high water.

Electoral Area C

Electoral Area E

Electoral Area F

Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park – Scotch Creek

The high water level of Mara Lake has also caused the closure of the Windsor Road Boat Launch and dock, located at 8959 Swanshore Road in Swansea Point.