Saskatoon bylaw changed to address stalled residential demolitions

A Saskatoon bylaw has been changed to enhance the city’s ability to address stalled demolitions in residential neighbourhoods.

An amendment was passed at Monday’s city council meeting to shorten demolition timeline requirements.

Ground-oriented dwelling units, garages, and accessory buildings now have to be demolished within 60 days from when a permit is issued. The previous time period was two years.

City officials said the change was done to improve public safety and limit abandoned work.

Over 73 per cent of residential demolitions are currently completed within 60 days.

