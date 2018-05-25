Teenage brothers honoured with service award for saving family from B.C. house fire

Two teenage brothers are being called heroes for their fast action when a fire broke out in their Victoria home last March.

Sixteen year-old Sampson Parker and 13-year-old Finn were home for spring break when they smelled smoke. The curtains in their home on McLure Street had caught on fire. While one boy alerted their grandmother and tenants, the other grabbed their three-year-old brother, Jasper and tried putting out the flames.

“I was super scared, but also I had a lot of adrenaline pumping through me. It was a lot of emotions,” says Sampson.

The fire was spreading so quickly, they had no choice but to escape. Everyone managed to make it out safely, but the home was destroyed.

Friday, the Victoria Fire Department honoured the brothers with the Citizens Meritorious Service Award.

“I think it is a little interesting that we were awarded because it just feels like something everyone else would do in the same situation,” says Finn.

His mother, Jessica Edison says she’s incredibly proud, but the experience has been difficult.

“Just watching the history go up in flames, it was sad, yeah,” she says.

The home has since been demolished, but the family plans to rebuild in time for the holidays.

“We just focus on moving forward, rebuilding so we can get our house back and we can make new memories – be back in the neighbourhood we love,” says Edison.