Calgary boxer Devin Reti ready for biggest fight of career

When Calgary’s Devin Reti fights, his biggest inspiration is his mom who died in 2014 after a battle with cancer.

Four years later, his boxing career has taken off and this weekend he’ll headline one of the biggest nights of fighting in Calgary.

On Saturday evening, Reti will put his unbeaten professional record on the line during the main event at Dekada Fight Night at the Grey Eagle Casino.

“It’s something really different,” Reti said. “You can go to a hockey game any time you want. You can go to a football game anytime you want. There’s plenty of them, they’re frequent.”

But there are only a couple of boxing events in Calgary each year.

Michael Short has been on the fight scene for decades. Now, as a Dekada promoter, he’s trying to bring the Vegas feel to Calgary with Reti as the main draw.

“Devin Reti has been often called ‘The One,'” Short said.

“This kid has got that Oscar De La Hoya charm. He’s handsome, he’s exciting to watch. This guy, when he puts punches together, man, you know you’re watching a real professional.”

Reti has fought nine times as a pro and he’s won every single bout.

Saturday night will be the first time he’s been involved in the main event at a boxing match of this size. He’s facing Mexican fighter Fernando Valencia and he says it’s the biggest match of his life.

“Luckily, I was able to find some footage on him because [with] a lot of the guys from Mexico, there’s no video,” Reti said. “He’s got a big fan following where’s he’s from in a small town.

“He comes to fight and comes to win.”

If Reti wins, he could be in line to fight for a Canadian championship.

This weekend, the 25-year-old welterweight hopes to see his arms raised in victory.