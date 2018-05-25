New coat of arms created for Meghan Markle after royal wedding to Prince Harry

Britain’s Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created coat of arms for the former Meghan Markle — an honour which is accorded by tradition to the nobility.

The coat of arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now formally known, includes symbols that invoke the former actor’s background and look to her future.

It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in America. The shield includes three quills, representing the power of words.

A collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

Officials said Meghan, who wed Prince Harry on May 19 in a spectacular ceremony at Windsor Castle, worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design.

On the lion’s side of the arms (considered to represent Harry), the animal is wearing a bib of sorts. The red dots are actually escallops (a.k.a. seashells) and are a link to his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. They were part of her personal crest.

Now that Markle has received her coat of arms, she and her new husband can get their own “conjugal coat of arms,” which will likely be officially unveiled in a few years. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s coat of arms debuted in September 2013, two years after their wedding.

“Every coat of arms has been designed to identify a person, school or organization, and is to last forever,” Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms at the College of Arms, said of the creation process in 2011. “Heraldry is Europe’s oldest, most visual and strictly regulated form of identity and it surrounds us in Britain, giving clues to our history and surroundings.”

