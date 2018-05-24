World
May 24, 2018 6:34 am

Missile that brought down flight MH17 was from Russian military: investigators

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: How a warhead exploding near flight MH17 took it down.

An international team of investigators says that detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based military unit.

Wilbert Paulissen of the Dutch National Police said Thursday that the missile was from the Russian military’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk.

A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine.

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces”, he told a televised news conference.

Paulissen was speaking at a presentation of interim results of the long-running investigation into the downing of flight MH17.

The passenger jet was headed from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

Russia has always denied involvement in the downing of the jet.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

