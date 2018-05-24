Ex-uOttawa doctor accused of sexual assault and voyeurism is suspended by Ontario regulatory college

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has suspended Dr. Vincent Nadon from practising medicine as part of its investigation into the Chelsea doctor who Ottawa police have charged with 94 counts of sexual assault and voyeurism since January this year.

Nadon’s suspension came into effect May 17, 2018, according to the regulatory college’s record on Nadon, accessible through its website.

“The charges brought against Dr. Nadon contain very troubling allegations,” the spokesperson for the college said Thursday. “That is why the College vigorously investigates and prosecutes sexual abuse cases and has consistently advocated for stricter penalties in these cases.”

Nadon, of Chelsea, Que., previously worked at the University of Ottawa’s Health Services Clinic. Of the outstanding charges he faces, 41 are charges of voyeurism and 53 are counts of sexual assault.

The total number of alleged victims related to those charges is 51.

Nadon’s license was suspended by the College of Physicians’ Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee. That committee “oversees all investigations into physicians’ care and conduct,” according to the college’s website. Information provided by the college said the committee can, at any point during an investigation, suspend a physician’s licence if it has concerns about patients’ safety – and can refer allegations of professional misconduct or incompetence to the college’s discipline committee.

The college’s discipline committee typically waits to issue any decisions on a specific case until the completion of any concurrent criminal proceedings. As of May 1, 2018, Ontario law requires the college to revoke a regulated health professional’s license if that professional is found guilty of voyeurism under the Criminal Code.

News of Nadon’s suspension by the regulatory college comes about a week after his bail hearing was postponed. Lawyers did not provide an explanation for the delay at the Ottawa courthouse on May 17. Nadon is next scheduled to appear in court on May 30 and remains in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

The timeline

The initial charges against Nadon stemmed from a complaint made to Ottawa police in January 2018 by a woman in her 20s who had been seen by Nadon for a medical exam earlier that month. She alleged he secretly filmed her during that appointment.

In February, follow Nadon’s arrest, police charged the doctor with another 10 counts of sexual assault in connection with another 10 alleged victims. Authorities laid a third series of charges earlier this month, related to 40 more women.

University of Ottawa Health Services management said in a statement May 3 that staff and providers were “very disturbed” to learn of the new charges.

“Our greatest concern continues to be for the victims,” executive director Christopher Fisher said Friday. “UOHS is aware of the concerns of our patients and the public at large regarding the allegations against Dr. Nadon, as well as the protection of personal health information.

“Our organization continues to voluntarily and fully comply with all court orders and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

Nadon was removed from his position at the Rideau Street clinic after he was first charged. He is also banned from practising medicine at any of the other University of Ottawa Health Services clinics.

Court-mandated bail conditions from late February also prohibit Nadon from having any contact “with any patients, for any purpose” and from “seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment or volunteer work where he would be conducting examinations or procedures, medical or otherwise.”

The regulatory college’s website says Nadon has been practising medicine independently since 1986. Investigators at the Ottawa Police Service have said offences could have occurred as far back as the late 1980s until this year.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the department’s sexual assault and child abuse tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 — or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.