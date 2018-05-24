Public school board director of education announces retirement

The OCDSB has announced that director of education, Dr. Jennifer Adams, will retire from the school district as of the end of the year. The Chair of the Board made the announcement at the start of the Board meeting Tuesday.

“This is wonderful news for Jennifer and her family,” said school board chair Shirley Seward. “I am very happy for her. However, this is a huge loss for the school district. Jennifer is a recognized leader in K-12 education provincially and internationally. Her leadership will be missed around the board table and throughout the district.”

Adams has a storied career in education and joined the Ottawa district in 2005 after 21 years with the Lakehead District School Board (LDSB) in Thunder Bay. She served as a superintendent of instruction, superintendent of curriculum, executive superintendent and director of education during her tenure at LDSB.

“This is an incredible organization; it has been an absolute privilege to work in this community,” said Adams. “We have a dedicated board of trustees and our senior staff leads a team of principals and teachers, educational support workers and professional staff who do remarkable work on behalf of our students.”

The Board will begin a search for a new director immediately with the goal being to have someone in place by January 1.

“It is very important we move quickly to ensure a smooth transition,” said Seward. “Next year, the district will be developing its Strategic Plan for 2020-2024. This will allow the new director time to work with the board of trustees to establish organizational priorities for the next four years.”