Basran seeking second term as Kelowna’s mayor?

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is expected to reveal the worst kept secret in town — that he’s running for re-election.

Basran is holding a news conference atop of the Okanagan Centre for Innovation in downtown Kelowna today where it’s anticipated he will announce he’s seeking a second term.

The 40-year-old Basran was first elected in 2014 when he defeated former mayor Sharon Shepherd.

The win made him the youngest candidate to be elected as Kelowna’s mayor.

Being of Sikh descent, he’s also the first non-Caucasian to ever be elected as the city’s mayor.

The next general local elections will be held on Saturday, October 20.