Politics
May 23, 2018 10:49 am
Updated: May 23, 2018 10:54 am

Basran seeking second term as Kelowna’s mayor?

By Global News
Steve Beskidny
A A

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is expected to reveal the worst kept secret in town — that he’s running for re-election.

Basran is holding a news conference atop of the Okanagan Centre for Innovation in downtown Kelowna today where it’s anticipated he will announce he’s seeking a second term.

The 40-year-old Basran was first elected in 2014 when he defeated former mayor Sharon Shepherd.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s economy firing on all cylinders

The win made him the youngest candidate to be elected as Kelowna’s mayor.

Being of Sikh descent, he’s also the first non-Caucasian to ever be elected as the city’s mayor.

The next general local elections will be held on Saturday, October 20.
Report an error
colin basran
Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News