Suspicious death prompts police shootout in Panama City, Florida

Police in Florida are responding to an active shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City.

The incident is connected to a suspicious death, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s department, which is assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s department in the shooting investigation.

The Panama City News Herald called the incident a “barricaded suspect situation” and said local schools were locked down and children who live in the area wouldn’t be bussed home due to the incident.

UPDATE: Victim in shooting death on White Heron Drive is identified as Clinton Street, 30. Situation in Bay County is still active. Incidents are confirmed as related. @weartv @WJHG_TV @WMBBTV @nwfdailynews @The_News_Herald @WZEPAM1460 pic.twitter.com/YYA1ME1d0g — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

One person sustained a minor injury, Panama City spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence told Reuters.

“Multiple shots have been fired,” Lawrence said.

The suspicious death was announced by Walton County officials earlier in the day, in Santa Rosa, about 60 kilometres from the apartment complex at Beck Avenue and 23rd Street In Panama City. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Clinton Street.

Local media reported several shots were heard around 12:30 p.m.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said he offered “any state law enforcement” that the Bay County Sheriff’s department might need.



Story continues below I’ve spoken with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford to offer any state law enforcement assistance his office may need. FDLE, Florida Highway Patrol & FWC officers are currently assisting. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 22, 2018

Currently, Panama City Beach Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and Fish and Wildlife Control officers are helping with the active shooter situation.

Panama City is located on Florida’s panhandle about 80 miles (129 km) west of Tallahassee.

*with files from Reuters