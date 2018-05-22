Avril Lavigne has been ‘quietly dating’ billionaire Phillip Sarofim

Avril Lavigne has been “quietly dating” Phillip Sarofim after splitting from Canadian music producer J.R. Rotem.

Lavigne, 33, was recently pictured out and about with Sarofim, who is the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, and now E! News have said the couple have been seeing one another for two to three months.

A source told the publication that the pair have been making things work by “going back and forth to each other’s home bases” after meeting through friends at a dinner party.

E! said Lavigne and Sarofim immediately “hit it off” at the bash.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne links up with Bebe Rexha

The latest news comes after the duo were pictured holding hands and grabbing coffee together at the end of last month.

Avril Lavigne was pictured out and about with Phillip Sarofim – Mega Agency

Sarofim was previously married to Lori Krohn.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne attends baby shower for wrestlers Maryse and The Miz

Lavigne, on the other hand, was married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

She recently took a break from the public eye while battling Lyme disease, but has now told ET Canada that she’s finally ready to move on after the 2013 diagnosis.