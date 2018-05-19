Vegas–Winnipeg fan friction as Jets take on Knights in Game 4

It isn’t surprising that tensions were high between Winnipeg and Las Vegas fans Friday as Game 4 got underway, but there were some unexpected accessory altercations outside T-Mobile Arena.

Security were reportedly confiscating Canadian flags, posters, capes and Jets gear upon entry to the game in the NHL Western Conference Final series.

These are the “capes” that they took away along with the sign. Still had a great night but wish we had at least one more goal:) pic.twitter.com/Y4uOsSdTqI — Christophe Rodrigue (@Christophe9999) May 19, 2018

One Winnipeg Jets fan, Lori Black, who was attending the match-up in Las Vegas, told Global News some security guards were allowing creative costumes and items while other staff members were not.

“He made us tear our posters in half and throw our flag in the garbage” she said.

“People we were sitting with, we told them what happened. The Vegas fans that heard us talking couldn’t believe that that had happened.”

Golden Knights fans, on the other hand, walked in with their flags and signs with no problems from staff.

The Golden Knights hockey club is apparently looking into the claims.