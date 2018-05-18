Splish, splash! Winnipeg spray pads open May long weekend

The City of Winnipeg is making a splash just in time for the May long weekend, with the opening of several spray pads.

Of the 18 spray pad locations in the city, 13 of them will open on Saturday including:

Central Corydon CC (River Heights location)

Central Park

Jill Officer Park

Machray Park

Park City West CC

Provencher Park

Shaughnessy Park

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

St. Norbert CC

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Waverley Heights CC

West Kildonan Memorial CC

Westdale Outdoor Pool

These locations will be open seven days a week (10 a.m. until 9 p.m.) until September 3. The five other spray pads are set to open May 2:

Fort Rouge Park

Gateway CC

Lindenwoods CC

Lindsey Wilson Park

Sturgeon Heights CC

Once summer hits, three new spray pads will open in Winnipeg at the Freight House Recreation Centre, Valley Gardens Community Centre and the Old Exhibition Grounds.

Pools

Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool and Transcona Aquatic Park are planning to open on June 15, while all other City of Winnipeg outdoor pools will allow swimmers starting June 29.

The city’s 81 wading pools will open on a staggered basis beginning July 1 and 2.