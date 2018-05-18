Spray pads
May 18, 2018

Splish, splash! Winnipeg spray pads open May long weekend

Beginning May 19, 13 of the city's 18 spray pads will open.

The City of Winnipeg is making a splash just in time for the May long weekend, with the opening of several spray pads.

Of the 18 spray pad locations in the city, 13 of them will open on Saturday including:

  • Central Corydon CC (River Heights location)
  • Central Park
  • Jill Officer Park
  • Machray Park
  • Park City West CC
  • Provencher Park
  • Shaughnessy Park
  • St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool
  • St. Norbert CC
  • Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
  • Waverley Heights CC
  • West Kildonan Memorial CC
  • Westdale Outdoor Pool

These locations will be open seven days a week (10 a.m. until 9 p.m.) until September 3. The five other spray pads are set to open May 2:

  • Fort Rouge Park
  • Gateway CC
  • Lindenwoods CC
  • Lindsey Wilson Park
  • Sturgeon Heights CC

Once summer hits, three new spray pads will open in Winnipeg at the Freight House Recreation Centre, Valley Gardens Community Centre and the Old Exhibition Grounds.

Pools

Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool and Transcona Aquatic Park are planning to open on June 15, while all other City of Winnipeg outdoor pools will allow swimmers starting June 29.

The city’s 81 wading pools will open on a staggered basis beginning July 1 and 2.

