Canada
May 17, 2018 3:58 pm

Quebec to ask Ottawa to allow people in the province to file a single tax return

By The Canadian Press

The Quebec government says it plans to ask the federal government about filing one tax return.

Getty Images
The Quebec government will formally ask Ottawa to allow people in the province to file a single tax return.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitão says he believes the federal government has shown openness to the idea even if there are certain objections.

It is not clear when Quebec will send a letter to Ottawa to make the formal request but Leitão says it will be soon.

Members of the legislature adopted a unanimous motion this week calling on Ottawa to allow Quebec to administer a single-tax system.

The initiative came a few days after the federal Conservatives in Quebec passed a resolution aimed at combining federal and provincial tax returns into a single form collected and administered by the province.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

