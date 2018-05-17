Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls for cut to gas taxes

It is historically one of the most expensive weekends at the pumps, and heading into Victoria Day long weekend, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the federal government to remove the federal excise tax on gasoline.

“Gas prices across most of the country are going through the roof,” said CTF federal director Aaron Wudrick. “Canadians need relief, and eliminating the federal excise tax is an immediate way to help ease that burden.”

READ MORE: BC Liberals call for government to provide temporary relief at the gas pumps

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has done a report that shows taxes make up most of the price difference from province to province. The report found that Manitoba and Saskatchewan have the lowest gas prices because they have the lowest gas taxes, while Vancouver has the highest prices because it is subject to some of the highest gas taxes.

“On average, 33 per cent of the price at the pump is gas taxes,” Wudrick said. “If the federal government proceeds with its ill-advised carbon tax, things will only get worse. In fact, if existing taxes on gasoline were simply labelled as ‘carbon taxes,’ they would already be at an average of $192 per tonne.”

WATCH HERE: Liberals demand action from NDP government on gas prices

The B.C. Liberals have also called on the B.C. government to provide some relief at the pumps. The Liberals are calling on Premier John Horgan to temporarily reduce the provincial motor fuel tax and the carbon tax on gas and diesel.

“Lowering taxes is something that is here and simple and in the hands of government. They could do it with the stroke of a pen,” said B.C. Liberal House Leader Mary Polak. “Most British Columbians are aware that a significant portion of gas prices in British Columbia are taxes.”

Horgan was asked about the issue during Question Period on Thursday. The premier said the high prices are due to a supply issue and there have been issues with refining product in B.C. The issue of collusion was also raised, with Horgan calling on members of the public to come forward if they suspect price gouging by gas companies.

READ MORE: Vancouver gas prices to hit almost $1.62 per litre, the highest they’ve been in Canada: analyst

The question of the NDP’s opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline was also raised and Horgan said high gas prices and a push to stop the project are not connected.

“The costs are unacceptably high for the travelling public at this time,” Horgan said. “Unfortunately, this is happening right across North America. But we have to keep in mind that this is a matter of supply and demand. ”