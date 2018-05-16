‘I don’t want the Knights to win, no way’: Vegas musician supports Winnipeg Jets

A well-known Winnipeg native living in Las Vegas says he understands why people might think he’s torn on which hockey team to cheer for, but his mind is made up.

Brent Fitz is a talented multi-instrumentalist who has performed with the likes of Alice Cooper, The Guess Who, Theory of a Deadman, Slash, and most recently, Gene Simmons.

Fitz spoke with Hal Anderson on 680 CJOB Wednesday before Game 3.

“So many people have been asking me, ‘What’s your allegiance? Are you torn?'” Fitz said. “But I am a huge Jets fan, and I do not want the Knights to win the series.”

“Just know this, it’s because at least one of the teams I’m connected to is going to the finals, but I don’t want the Knights to win, no way.”

Fitz was quick to point out there are no Winnipeggers on the Winnipeg Jets, but there are on the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“I’m cheering for Winnipeggers in general,” Fitz said. “So I’m just happy there are some people from Winnipeg with the Knights.”

Vegas’ Cody Eakin and Ryan Reaves, as well as draft pick Cody Glass, are all from Winnipeg.

Fitz said he’s been excitedly watching videos of Winnipeg’s Whiteout street parties, but hasn’t had a chance to attend yet.

“I’m dying to get up to the Whiteout,” Fitz said. “I’ve been watching games thinking I need to get up to Winnipeg for a game.”

Those plans are going to be realized this weekend, when Fitz said he not only plans to attend the game, he’ll also be performing at the Whiteout.

“Not only do I want to experience the Whiteout, I want to be part of the Whiteout,” Fitz said.

“So I can’t wait to get off the plane and jump on stage with the band.”

In addition to working with some of the greats of Rock and Roll, Fitz is also busy with his own band, Toque.

Fitz describes the group as “one of the best Canadian cover bands – prairie guys celebrating the music we grew up on.”

The band just finished a new album and Fitz said they’ll be performing in Vancouver for Canada Day this year.

“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Fitz said. “What a great time to be a hockey fan and a Winnipegger.”