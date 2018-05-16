Former Winnipeggers flock to Las Vegas to see Jets in the playoffs

If there’s one thing Winnipeggers know about each other, it’s that they always seem to be able to find other Manitobans, no matter where they are.

That sentiment has probably never been as true as it is now while the Winnipeg Jets are in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Whether it was in Minneapolis, Nashville or now Las Vegas, each city has been overrun with Jets fans every time.

Round three in Vegas is no different.

Jets jerseys can be spotted around the city ahead of game three in the series Wednesday.

Ted Gobert lived in Winnipeg for more than 30 years but now lives in Pemberton, B.C. When he found out his beloved team was going to be playing in Vegas, he knew he had to get there.

“I had an opportunity, I got a ticket and it was a no-brainer to fly down here and take it in,” Gobert said.

The former Winnipegger is in town with another friend from B.C. and said he has followed other teams before, but it always comes down to the Jets.

“When you’re from Winnipeg, they tend to just grow on you and be there for life I think,” Gobert said.

He’s not alone.

Pam Herda lived in the city for decades. She grew up in Winnipeg and said she has been a Jets fan ‘forever.’

Six years ago, Herda moved to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But her passion for the team never wavered.

Once the team made it to the Western Conference Finals, her boyfriend surprised her with a trip to Las Vegas and tickets to games three and four.

One thing she has always kept close, regardless of where she has lived, is a Winnipeg Jets jersey she had converted into a dress.

“I was tired of wearing frumpy jerseys or t-shirts to the games,” Herda said. “So I had a seamstress convert a jersey I purchased into a dress. It was a hit at all the games.

Herda watches every game in her personalized Jets dress and said she will be sporting it loud and proud while in Vegas.