1 student shot at California high school, suspect in custody

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a shooting at a Palmdale, Calif., high school Friday morning.

One student, also age 14, was shot in the arm during the incident and is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting is alleged to have stemmed from a dispute between the two students, and appears to be an isolated incident with no further threats to the school or community.

Reports of shots fired and an active shooter on the Highland High School campus first emerged around 7:15 a.m. local time. Shortly after, a report came in of a possible threat at nearby Manzanita Elementary School, which turned out to be false.

Palmdale is located about 100 kilometres north of Los Angeles. Schools in the area went into lockdown amid the active shooter reports.

The suspected shooter was later arrested off campus grounds, and a rifle recovered.

Highland High School has about 3,000 students in Grades 9 through 12.