Northumberland-Peterborough South candidates face off in Port Hope
Five candidates vying to represent Northumberland-Peterborough South at Queen’s Park squared off Tuesday night during an all-candidates Ontario election debate at Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre.
READ MORE: With legislature dissolved, here are 5 bills that won’t become law in Ontario
Northumberland-Quinte West Liberal incumbent Lou Rinaldi, PC candidate David Piccini, NDP candidate Jana Papuckoski, Green Party candidate Jeff Wheeldon and Trillium Party candidate Derek Sharp answered questions ranging on a variety of topics including agriculture, day care, minimum wage and electricity costs.
READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Ford leads as Ontario race starts but NDP’s Horwath may be the one to watch
Ontarians head to the polls June 7.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.