Northumberland-Peterborough South candidates face off in Port Hope

Five candidates vying to represent Northumberland-Peterborough South at Queen’s Park squared off Tuesday night during an all-candidates Ontario election debate at Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre.

Northumberland-Quinte West Liberal incumbent Lou Rinaldi, PC candidate David Piccini, NDP candidate Jana Papuckoski, Green Party candidate Jeff Wheeldon and Trillium Party candidate Derek Sharp answered questions ranging on a variety of topics including agriculture, day care, minimum wage and electricity costs.

Ontarians head to the polls June 7.