Canada
May 8, 2018 1:34 pm

Kingston woman named RPN of the year

By Videographer  Global News

Susan Cooper poses with friends, family and colleagues after winning the Nurse of the Year award from CUPE and the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions.

Paul Soucy/CKWS TV
A A

Susan Cooper has been a registered practical nurse (RPN) for the past 10 years. She was a personal support worker (PSW) for 10 years prior to that. On Tuesday, her decades of service were recognised as she was named the RPN of the Year by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions.

“I was very excited,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t believe I had been chosen.”

She was told she had won the award last week, and it was handed out during a small gathering at Kingston General Hospital.

Cooper says the nursing profession “runs through her blood.” Her mother is a retired nurse, her sister and daughter are nurses as well.

READ MORE: Tears flowed when a nurse met the B.C. artists behind the song she sang to a dying woman

But she remains humble in accepting the award.

“I have a lot of great co-workers,” Cooper said. “It’s a team award, absolutely.”

The Nurse of the Year award is handed out each year to coincide with nursing week.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CKWS TV
CUPE
Global News
Kingston
Nurse of the Year
nursing
Nursing Week
OCHU
Ontario Council of Hospital Unions
RPN
Susan Cooper
ygk

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News