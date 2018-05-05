Edmontonians climb stairs in support of mental health

Dozens of Edmontonians took on the ultimate challenge this weekend, climbing the stairs of the Telus House building downtown to raise awareness of mental health.

The challenge was organized by the Mental Rescue Society and is now into its third year.

Those taking part were challenged to climb as many flights of stairs as they could within a 24-hour window that began Friday at 11 a.m.

The goal was to raise over $10,000.

The proceeds will go towards Momentum, a walk-in counselling clinic which provides a pay-what-you-can fee structure.

“We’re very pleased with the event, the amount of people that have come out over the years,” said Robert Schwabenbauer, a firefighter and co-founder of Mentalrescue.

People take on the challenge for a variety of reasons. Many of those participating have ties to the Edmonton firefighting community.

“It hits so close to home for us,”Schwabenbauer added. “In our careers as firefighters we were starting to see the need for mental health awareness within our organization.”

“We do this to raise awareness for mental health; we do this to get people talking. Obviously raising money is what we’re after, but truthfully, having everyone come out here and tell their story is really why we do what we do.”

Donations can be made at mentalrescue.com