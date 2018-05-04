Police arrest skateboarder in Newmarket for allegedly ‘punching and spitting’ on 81-year-old man

A skateboarder is facing an assault charge after allegedly bumping into an 81-year-old man on a Newmarket street and physically scolding the senior for causing him to spill his drink.

York Regional Police say 27-year-old Jared Burke bumped into the senior on the evening of April 22.

“This individual got upset and started yelling at the victim demanding that he buy him a new drink, and wound up spitting at him.” York Region Police Const. Laura Nicolle told Global Newsradio 640 Toronto.

The suspect, riding his skateboard, then followed the victim and his friend before another confrontation ensued, police said.

“He spit at him from the back, and when the victim turned around, the suspect spit at him again and punched him in the face.”

Nicolle said Burke was arrested on Friday after an online campaign featuring a mobile phone picture of the suspect led to an “overwhelming number of tips.”