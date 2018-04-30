Crime
April 30, 2018 11:31 am
Updated: April 30, 2018 11:32 am

Toronto police looking for skateboarder accused of punching man in the face

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in an assault investigation.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police are looking for a skateboarder accused of assaulting a passerby.

They say a man riding a skateboard collided with a 55-year-old man downtown on Thursday afternoon.

Police allege the skateboarder then punched the man in the face “several times.”

They say the skateboarder fled on foot.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect after a 55-year-old man was attacked.

Toronto Police Service

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
queen street west and university avenue
skateboarder assault
suspect in skateboard assault
Toronto crime
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News