Toronto police looking for skateboarder accused of punching man in the face
Toronto police are looking for a skateboarder accused of assaulting a passerby.
They say a man riding a skateboard collided with a 55-year-old man downtown on Thursday afternoon.
Police allege the skateboarder then punched the man in the face “several times.”
They say the skateboarder fled on foot.
Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
