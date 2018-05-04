Cheryl Burke engaged to Matthew Lawrence

Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke and Boy Meets World’s Matthew Lawrence are officially engaged.

“OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride,” Burke captioned a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, May 3.

In one photo, the dancer looks shocked as she shows off her new diamond ring.

The Brotherly Love actor popped the question with the same diamond that Burke’s late father — who passed away in March — gave to her mother. Lawrence has the stone reset with additional diamonds.

This will be the first time down the aisle for Burke and Lawrence, who previously dated in 2007 before rekindling their romance.

The pair initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew’s brother and a contestant on the third season of Dancing With The Stars.

They began dating in February 2007 and were in a year-long relationship before splitting in February 2008.

The couple reunited in February 2017 and Burke opened up in September 2017 about how she regretted the end of their relationship.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she said of why the relationship didn’t work the first time around. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she said of Lawrence. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”