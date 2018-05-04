Luncheons hosted in Regina, Saskatoon for North American Occupational Safety and Health Week

A report from the Saskatchewan government shows that between May 6 and May 12, people from Canada, the United States, and Mexico are promoting the North American Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week to encourage employers and employees to be healthy and safe in the workplace and at home.

“NAOSH week serves as a reminder that we must make safety a priority at work, in our homes and in our communities throughout the year,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “In Saskatchewan, we continue to work toward Mission: Zero. Last year, 88 per cent of workplaces achieved that goal.”

NAOSH will be hosting luncheons in Regina and Saskatoon this year, which will feature keynote speaker, John Amatt, president of One Step Beyond WorldWide.

Amatt will share how the lessons he has learned on adventures in remote corners of the world apply in our workplaces.

A committee of representatives from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, Canadian Society of Safety Engineering, Saskatchewan Safety Council, the federal government and the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) will work together to promote and coordinate activities and events across Saskatchewan.

May 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of Mission: Zero, a shared goal led by WorkSafe Saskatchewan and partnership between Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, as well as the WCB Saskatchewan.

According to WorkSafe, the only acceptable number of workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities is zero.

You can learn more about NAOSH and events taking place throughout Canada by visiting the NAOSH website.