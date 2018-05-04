Donald Trump suggests Giuliani misspoke about Stormy Daniels payment

U.S. President Donald Trump says the new addition to his legal team, Rudy Giuliani, will “get his facts straight.”

Trump, speaking to reporters Friday, suggested that Giuliani had misspoken about reimbursements to the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement.

Trump said Giuliani “is a great guy but he just started a day ago.” He said the former New York City mayor is “learning the subject matter.”

The president added that “virtually everything” reported about the payments was wrong. He did not elaborate.

Giuliani said this week that Trump knew about Cohen’s 2016 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels and that Trump had repaid him through monthly retainers.

Trump had previously denied knowing about the payments.

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that “We’re not changing any stories.” He said, “take a look at what I said.”