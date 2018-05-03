Canada
May 3, 2018 12:32 pm

Stephen McNeil to pitch federal panel on offshore oil, gas exploration off N.S. coast

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this May 14, 2015 file photo, the oil drilling rig Polar Pioneer is towed toward a dock in Elliott Bay in Seattle.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
A A

Nova Scotia’s premier will tell a federal panel on marine protected areas Friday that there should be room for oil and gas exploration off the province’s coast.

Stephen McNeil says he will tell a hearing of the National Advisory Panel on Marine Protected Area Standards in Moncton, N.B., that real jobs and economic opportunities for Nova Scotians are at stake.

READ MORE: BP Canada gets approval to drill well off Nova Scotia coast

Last month, Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell also voiced concerns about the possibility of no fish zones along the province’s Eastern Shore, which is the first area along the province’s coast being considered for federal designation as a marine protected area.

Colwell also raised the spectre of a negative impact on jobs in a region of lower employment.

WATCH: Environmental groups raise alarm about possible changes to offshore assessments

The panel is holding a series of meetings and is to make an interim presentation to federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc by Aug. 15, and submit a final report to LeBlanc and the Canadian Coast Guard by Sept. 15.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Federal Panel
Keith Colwell
Moncton
National Advisory Panel on Marine Protected Area Standards
New Brunswick
Nova Scotia
Offshore Gas Exploration
Offshore Oil
Premie
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News