Sick Day Friday? Jets fans prepare for a late Game 4 puck drop

By Reporter  Global News

Jet fans could be using the snooze button Friday thanks to the late start to Game 4.

It’s one of the biggest game the Winnipeg Jets will play all year: and it’ll probably make for an uncomfortable Friday around the city.

The Jets go head to head with the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series Thursday, but thanks to some television-centric scheduling, the game will most likely lead to some sleep deprivation around Winnipeg.

Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m.: a lot later than most Jets fans are used to. That could mean completion of three periods close to midnight — and the way the two teams are matched up, overtime is never out of the question.

So, just what can Jets fans do to make sure they’re good to go Friday morning for school or work?

Global News talked to a sleep expert from the University of Manitoba Thursday. The first answer is an obvious one: be sure to go to bed right after the game wraps up.

Dr. Diana McMillan suggested fans also:

  • stay hydrated
  • eat a big breakfast Friday morning
  • get out in the sun as much as possible to feel renewed

Another big tip? Make sure you’re not going overboard on the caffeinated drinks on game night. It’ll make for a better workday on Friday, and for louder, well-rested fans for Game 5 Saturday.

NHL Playofs
