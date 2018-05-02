Transport truck causes $10K in damage in Guelph hit-and-run

Guelph police are trying to track down a transport truck after a hit-and-run caused $10,000 in damage to a traffic light.

Police said it happened at around noon on Wednesday as the large truck was turning from Massey Road onto Elmira Road North.

“The transport truck failed to stop and was last seen northbound towards Woodlawn Road West,” police said in a news release.

The traffic light was severely damaged and crews were on scene for several hours, according to police.

Officers are looking for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has information about the truck.

Tipsters are asked to call 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.