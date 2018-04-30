Crime
April 30, 2018 4:04 pm

Illegal marijuana grow op at N.B. house revealed after police respond to fire call

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A Shediac, N.B. man was arrested following the seizure of nearly 500 marijuana plants.

Provided/ RCMP
A A

What began as a house fire call in New Brunswick has resulted in the seizure of nearly 500 marijuana plants.

And now, a 73-year-old man is set to appear in court in connection with the grow operation.

READ: N.B. street marijuana cheaper than proposed Cannabis NB store prices: StatCan survey

RCMP say they were initially called at 1 a.m. on Saturday to a home on Railway Avenue in Shediac for a fire.

While responding, police noticed “possible illegal activity in the residence.”

WATCH: Survey says majority of New Brunswickers won’t purchase marijuana once legal

That same day — armed with a search warrant — police seized 485 marijuana plants and dismantled a multi-stage grow operation.

The man was arrested at the scene and released pending a court appearance in Moncton Provincial Court on August 28.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
cannabis seizure
Marijuana
Marijuana Grow Op
Marijuana Seizure
Moncton Provincial Court
NB RCMP
New Brunswick
RCMP
Shediac NB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News