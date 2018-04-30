Illegal marijuana grow op at N.B. house revealed after police respond to fire call

What began as a house fire call in New Brunswick has resulted in the seizure of nearly 500 marijuana plants.

And now, a 73-year-old man is set to appear in court in connection with the grow operation.

RCMP say they were initially called at 1 a.m. on Saturday to a home on Railway Avenue in Shediac for a fire.

While responding, police noticed “possible illegal activity in the residence.”

That same day — armed with a search warrant — police seized 485 marijuana plants and dismantled a multi-stage grow operation.

The man was arrested at the scene and released pending a court appearance in Moncton Provincial Court on August 28.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.