Crime
April 30, 2018 12:33 pm

Impaired driving charges laid in deaths of 3 boys in Nelson House

By Online Producer  Global News

A cousin of the victims of the road-side collision identified the boys as Kethan Lobster (left), Terrence Spence (top right), and Mattheo Moore (bottom right).

Tracy Lobster / submitted
A A

RCMP have laid several charges in connection with the tragic weekend collision that claimed the lives of three boys in northern Manitoba.

READ MORE: Three kids killed after suspected drunk driver crashes into them north of Winnipeg

Police said three boys were killed Saturday night at around 10:35 p.m. after being struck by a vehicle. Two of the kids were walking while the third was riding a bike.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle took off on foot after the collision, but later turned himself in.

Todd Norman Linklater, 27, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

A relative of the boys has identified the victims as Kethan Lobster, 11 (on the bike); Terrence Spence, 13, (top) and Mattheo Moore, 11 (in the chair).

A family member of the three boys killed Saturday night in Nelson House identified them as Kethan Lobster (left), Terrence Spence (top right), and Mattheo Moore (bottom right).

Tracy Lobster / submitted

RCMP have not yet released their identities.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drunk driver
Impaired Driver
Manitoba RCMP
Nelson House Manitoba
Northern Manitoba deaths
three boys killed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News