Impaired driving charges laid in deaths of 3 boys in Nelson House

RCMP have laid several charges in connection with the tragic weekend collision that claimed the lives of three boys in northern Manitoba.
Police said three boys were killed Saturday night at around 10:35 p.m. after being struck by a vehicle. Two of the kids were walking while the third was riding a bike.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle took off on foot after the collision, but later turned himself in.
Todd Norman Linklater, 27, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene.
A relative of the boys has identified the victims as Kethan Lobster, 11 (on the bike); Terrence Spence, 13, (top) and Mattheo Moore, 11 (in the chair).
RCMP have not yet released their identities.
