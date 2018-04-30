Impaired driving charges laid in deaths of 3 boys in Nelson House

RCMP have laid several charges in connection with the tragic weekend collision that claimed the lives of three boys in northern Manitoba.

READ MORE: Three kids killed after suspected drunk driver crashes into them north of Winnipeg

Police said three boys were killed Saturday night at around 10:35 p.m. after being struck by a vehicle. Two of the kids were walking while the third was riding a bike.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle took off on foot after the collision, but later turned himself in.

Todd Norman Linklater, 27, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

#rcmpmb have charged Todd Norman Linklater, 27, in relation to April 28 collision near Nelson House. Charges include Impaired Operation Causing Death x 3, Impaired Operation Over 80 mg% Causing Death x 3, & Failing to Remain at Scene of Accident x 3. https://t.co/wNXpMW0Q3W — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 30, 2018

A relative of the boys has identified the victims as Kethan Lobster, 11 (on the bike); Terrence Spence, 13, (top) and Mattheo Moore, 11 (in the chair).

RCMP have not yet released their identities.