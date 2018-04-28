Entertainment
April 28, 2018 4:56 pm

Rodarama Car Show brings classic rides to East End Arena

By Global News

The 19th annual Rodarama car show is taking place at East End Arena this weekend.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
A A

If you want to see a large collection of classic cars this weekend in Winnipeg, East End Arena is the place to be.

The arena is hosting the 19th annual Rodarama Car Show.

The event goes until 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Cool cars,” said Frank Fazio, one of the organizers. “Every year we have a whole bunch of new cars that have never been seen before, cars that may have been recently built, cars that have been hidden away, little gems.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Dream car’ rebuilt for Winnipegger with terminal cancer

Fazio said most of the cars are local, but there are some from around Manitoba, along with a few from northern Minnesota.

“There are cars in here that are worth in excess of a million dollars,” Fazio said.

“There’s cars in here that are only worth maybe a few thousand dollars, but it’s the work that has gone into them that people will appreciate.”

He said the show is the kick off to car season now that warmer weather has arrived.

The car show is a judged event and an award presentation will take place Sunday afternoon.

Adults get in for $10 while children aged 12 or younger get in for free.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Show
Classic Cars
East End Arena
Rodarama Car Show
Vintage Cars
winnipeg
Winnipeg car show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News