St. Lawrence College students feeling pinch after faculty strike

College students are breathing a sigh of relief now that exams are finally wrapped up. Thousands were scrambling to catch up as their programs were compressed this year, due to the faculty strike.

Teachers at 24 colleges across Ontario walked the picket line for five weeks last year.

READ MORE: St. Lawrence College students call for an end to the 5 week long faculty strike

The walkout caused a number of students to drop out, but for the ones that stuck it out, it’s been a challenge. Second-year community justice student Jessica Keet tells CKWS News that she is returning next year.

“I didn’t really get the full potential of this year for my last year. So I will be coming back next year to complete Police Foundations.”

Some students claim they were sideswiped by a massive amount of work. Alyssa Hempel, a veterinary technology student says they were breezed through the first semester, but the challenge came in the winter semester.

READ MORE: Bill passed to end five-week long Ontario college strike

“When we got into our courses for this semester, it was an overload of too much stuff being given to us at once,” she said. “Right after our first semester of exams, we had to push right into our second semester.”

More than 500,000 students were affected by the strike last year. Teachers were forced back to work after the Ontario Liberals enforced back-to-work legislation.