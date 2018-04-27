North Okanagan man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that killed his friends

Travis Dustin Fox is expected to be sentenced at 3:00 p.m. Friday for causing a March 2016 single-vehicle crash that killed two of his friends.

Paige Whitelaw and Carlee De Boer both died at the scene after the pickup truck they were passengers in went off of Highway 6 near Waddington Drive in Vernon and landed on its roof.

Both women were 20-years-old and students at Okanagan College. De Boer was from Enderby and Whitelaw was a resident of Vancouver Island.

On Friday morning, Fox pleaded guilty to six counts including impaired driving causing death.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fatal Vernon crash victims identified

The night of the crash, Fox got behind the wheel of the pickup, carrying four of his friends, after the group finished drinking at a Vernon nightclub.

Crown counsel said at one point before the crash Fox was travelling more than twice the 60 km/hr speed limit and described his driving as reckless and careless.

Two other young men were injured in the collision.

Fox’s lawyers emphasized he made an early guilty plea and his actions that night were out of character.

Fox tearfully addressed the court and read from a prepared statement.

“I’m here today to take responsibility for my actions,” the 22-year-old said.

“I know there is nothing I can say or do that can fix what has happened. I am very sorry to the families of Carlee and Paige. I wish I could bring them back or trade places with them.”

Defence counsel argued for a 2-4 year custodial sentence and a 1-3 year driving prohibition.

Crown counsel is asking for 4-6 years imprisonment with a 3-5 year driving prohibition.