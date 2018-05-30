Ontario election 2018: Mississauga—Lakeshore riding
Voters in Mississauga—Lakeshore head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Charles Sousa
PC: Rudy Cuzzetto
NDP: Boris Rosolak
Green: Lloyd Jones
Geography
The riding covers the southern part of Mississauga and its boundaries are Winston Churchill Boulevard on the west, Dundas Street West, Mavis Road and Queensway on the north, Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.
History
The riding of Mississauga–Lakeshore is largely the same as the old Mississauga South riding. It was renamed after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The southeastern part of the old Mississauga—Erindale riding was moved into this new riding. Charles Sousa, who most recently served as the Minister of Finance, represented Mississauga South for the Ontario Liberal Party since 2007.
