London city hall may soon consider taxing and licensing for AirBnb

A year after London licensed Uber in the Forest City, city hall is ready to turn its attention to AirBnB.

City staff are recommending London hold a public participation meeting to discuss potential bylaws to license and tax AirBnB hosts in the city.

There were 540 active listings in London in 2017, with the average host renting for 73 nights last year, earning $42,000.

In a city report going before the community and protective services committee next week, city staff say there has been an increase in the number of noise complaints they believe are related to AirBnB.

Currently, monthly rental locations are licensed and its possible that could be expanded to include short-term rentals like as AirBnB.

City politicians could also consider expanding London’s recently passed 4 per cent hotel tax to include AirBnB.