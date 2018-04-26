Port Hope’s old hospital could be a heritage site, but residents want it redeveloped to create a new long-term care facility

57-year-old Kathy Hensgens has been a resident at Hope Street Terrace for 2 years however the deteriorating conditions of the nursing home don’t meet ministry of health guidelines so the developer of the property, Southbridge Care Homes Inc. has been given until 2025 to fix it.

“They’re livable but I think they could be a lot better,” said Kathy Hensgens.

If the ministry guidelines aren’t met in time, the home will have to close.

“That building has to be closed which would mean that the 97 beds that we have are going to have to be relocated elsewhere,” said Activity Aid of Hope Street Terrace, Melinda Brown.

That’s why a group of employees and residents protested in front of Port Hopes town hall Wednesday afternoon. They support demolishing the old hospital right next to Hope Street Terrace to add an addition and join the two facilities together to provide more beds, freedom, and keep residents in their home town.

“We have an aging population here and its kind of something that they’ve always said that this town is going to be like a seniors town and now we have this opportunity to provide better quality of life and now they don’t want to do it,” said Brown.

Port Hope town council unanimously voted to designate the old hospital as a heritage site.

“Port Hope has the highest percentage per-capita of heritage homes anywhere in Canada so this is known as a heritage municipality,” said Greg Burns, Deputy Mayor of Port Hope.

Burns adds that it’s council’s obligation to preserve heritage buildings but he says there is a need for long term care facilities and encourages companies to look into Port Hope.

“That hospital was built to look after soldiers coming back from WW1 and some tremendous history involved and i think that’s where the passion is in the community that stood up and said we need to designate this building and save that building,” said Burns.

“I think that this town has too many times called something a heritage building and let it crumble away to nothing,” said Hensgens.

Concerned residents have 30 days to appeal and the deadline is may 21st. The deputy mayor also encourages residents to attend the next council meeting to express their concerns. It will be held on Tuesday may 1st at 6:30 pm.