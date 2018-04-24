Those Old Radio Shows April 27 & 28
Friday, Apr. 27
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Martian Sam Ep. 95 The Whistler – The Man who Died Twice
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Letter N/A
Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Morning after Matter The Great Gildersleeve – Magazine Salesman
Hour 4: Theater Five – The Noon Stars Command Performance – George Jessel & Connie Boswell
Saturday, Apr. 28
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Dead Give Away Ep. 55 Inner Sanctum – Honeymoon with Death
Hour 2: Harry Lime – The Third Women Boston Blackie – Joe Adams Drowned
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Bud Quits School Dark Fantasy – The Thing from the Darkness
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Bone Hunters Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Bakes Molly a Birthday Cake
Hour 5: FBI in Peace & War – No Insurance Lights Out – Poltergeist
