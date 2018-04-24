Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
April 24, 2018 11:13 pm
Updated: April 24, 2018 11:24 pm

Those Old Radio Shows April 27 & 28

By Radio operator  Global News
Friday, Apr. 27

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Martian Sam Ep. 95     The Whistler – The Man who Died Twice  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Letter     N/A
Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Morning after Matter     The Great Gildersleeve – Magazine Salesman 
Hour 4: Theater Five – The Noon Stars     Command Performance – George Jessel & Connie Boswell 


Saturday, Apr. 28

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Dead Give Away Ep. 55     Inner Sanctum – Honeymoon with Death  
Hour 2: Harry Lime – The Third Women     Boston Blackie – Joe Adams Drowned
Hour 3: Father Knows Best – Bud Quits School     Dark Fantasy – The Thing from the Darkness  
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Bone Hunters     Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Bakes Molly a Birthday Cake  
Hour 5: FBI in Peace & War – No Insurance     Lights Out – Poltergeist
