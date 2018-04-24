Police shooting in 2010 justified, inquest report concludes

Almost eight years after a man was shot and killed by a Winnipeg police officer, an inquest has found police were justified in using deadly force.

On May 9, 2010, Lance Muir was killed on Langside Street in West Broadway.

Police have told Global News Muir had a lengthy criminal record and was well known to police. Global News has learned Muir lived two blocks away from the scene.

The inquest report said Muir was shot by police while driving a stolen car toward an officer after police repeatedly yelled at Muir to stop.

Judge Cynthia Devine said in her ruling there was nothing police could have done to change the outcome and concluded the officer properly executed his police duties. The shooting was consistent with his training, and justified, she ruled.