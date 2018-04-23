1 person dead after Coquihalla rollover

One man died in a single-vehicle rollover early Saturday morning on the Okanagan Connector.

Just before 7 a.m., emergency services responded to the accident on Highway 97C near the Pennask Summit.

Police said the driver of the grey Toyota 4-Runner had been heading east on the freeway when he lost control. The vehicle rolled onto its roof.

“The driver and lone male occupant of the Toyota SUV, a 63-year-old White Rock man, was fatally injured in the crash and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Both the RCMP and BC Coroners Service are waiting for the final results of a vehicle mechanical inspection and the scene examination, which is conducted by a RCMP collision reconstructionist.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that icy road conditions may have played a role in this crash,” O’Donaghey said. “Motorists travelling on interior mountain passes are reminded to prepare for sudden weather and road condition changes and adjust their speeds accordingly.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.