Teens to appear in Montreal court in alleged gang rape of 13 year old girl

Three teens are set to appear in a Montreal courtroom court Monday in the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl last month.

In total, five teens aged between 13 and 16 — one girl and four boys — were arrested last Thursday.

Three of them have been detained since their arrest, while two were released under a promise to appear at a later date.

Montreal police say they were informed on March 30 about the alleged assault.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says the alleged attack occurred in an apartment on March 24.

Police say the teens all knew each other and were attending a party together.

The five could face charges of sexual assault, production, possession and distribution of child pornography as well as conspiracy to commit a sexual assault.

Cogeco Nouvelles reported the teens filmed the scenes and then shared them on WhatsApp and Snapchat.

The station says it was the alleged victim’s older brother who saw the images and recognized his sister before alerting their father.

Picard says investigators don’t have reason to believe there are other alleged victims.