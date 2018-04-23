Canada
2 men seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in east Hamilton

Hamilton Police say two men trying to fix a bike were struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening.

Two men are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in east Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the men were in the curb lane on Barton Street East near Parkdale Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They were trying to repair a bicycle with a trailer attached when they were struck, police say.

No names have been released, but police say a 34-year-old man has life-threatening injuries, while a 44-year-old man’s injuries are described as serious.

The 72-year-old driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt and police say he is co-operating with their investigation.

They’ve ruled out alcohol as a factor.

Any witnesses are asked to call Hamilton police.

