Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards

TORONTO — Shania Twain is taking the reins as host of this year’s Canadian Country Music Awards.

The Timmins, Ont.-raised country singer will oversee the big night in Hamilton on Sept. 9.

READ MORE: Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

She’ll also accept the CCMA’s Generation Award for her contributions to the country music industry. The honour has been handed out only once before to American singer Taylor Swift.

Twain’s most recent album, Now, was released in September. It marked her return to the studio after 15 years.

READ MORE: Brett Kissel big winner at 2017 Canadian Country Music Awards

The singer ignited some anger over the weekend after she claimed in British newspaper the Guardian that she would’ve supported Donald Trump, if she was able to vote in the U.S. election.

After a quick backlash from some fans, she posted an apology on Twitter saying that she regrets not answering with more context, and that she does “not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president.”

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician (3/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018