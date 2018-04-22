Canada
Male driver dead after fleeing scene of collision, crashing into tree in Scarborough

A multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough near McLevin Avenue and Sewells Road on Saturday, April 21 has claimed the life of one man.

A multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough has claimed the life of one man.

Toronto police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the Malvern area at McLevin Avenue and Sewells Road near Morningside Avenue.

Police said three vehicles were involved in a collision, one vehicle fled the scene and crashed into a tree a short distance away.

The male driver of the vehicle was rushed to a local trauma centre, where police said he later succumbed to his injuries.

A woman from one of the vehicles involved in the earlier crash had to be extricated by fire fighters.

Paramedics said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The area is currently closed for the investigation.

 

 

 

 

