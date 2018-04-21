Law Day offers Edmontonians close-up view of Canadian legal system

The public had a rare opportunity to get an inside look at the legal system Saturday, when the Edmonton law courts opened up for the annual Law Day.

“Law Day is an open house for the legal system. It’s our opportunity to invite members of the public into the courtroom house to see what we do,” Edmonton Law Day co-chair Chris Samuel said.

WATCH: Alberta Law Day Fun for the whole family

The free event is held every spring across Canada to commemorate the signing of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It’s intended to be an educational and entertaining event.

“There’s lots going on today. We have some mock trials running, and these aren’t your normal trials, either,” Samuel said. “They’re a lot of fun. They involve scripts and costumes and actors.”

“For example, we’ve got a Superman trial that’s going on, so we got a Superman and a Lex Luthor, all in full costume.”

WATCH: Learning about the Canadian legal system on Law Day

The day also included a citizenship ceremony for Canada’s newest citizens.

At the age of 17, Hui Cai came to Canada from China. More than 10 years later, she and her husband Terrance Lung both became Canadian citizens on Saturday.

“It feels great, it feels awesome. I’ve been waiting for this moment. Finally, we are both Canadian,” Cai said, referring to her young son.

“I’m grateful and I’m very proud to be Canadian,” Lung said.

The event also included an identity theft information session from Edmonton police and self-guided courthouse tours.

Saturday marked the 36th annual Law Day.