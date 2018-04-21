London police seek public’s help locating 30-year-old woman

Members of the public are being asked to keep a watchful eye as London police continue to search for Agatha Kowalski.

The 30-year-old London woman is described as Caucasian with a height of 5’7” and a weight of 165 lbs.

She has blue eyes and long brown hair with blonde ends.

READ MORE: Richmond Row bouncer charged with aggravated assault in altercation caught on video

Few other details have been released but police say they believe Kowalski is operating a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla bearing the license plate BPRA 126.