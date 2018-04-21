Crime
London police seek public’s help locating 30-year-old woman

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL

London police are asking the public to keep a watchful eye for Agatha Kowalski.

London Police Service
Members of the public are being asked to keep a watchful eye as London police continue to search for Agatha Kowalski.

The 30-year-old London woman is described as Caucasian with a height of 5’7” and a weight of 165 lbs.

She has blue eyes and long brown hair with blonde ends.

Few other details have been released but police say they believe Kowalski is operating a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla bearing the license plate BPRA 126.

London police say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about Kowalski’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

