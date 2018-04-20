Washington Wizards beat Toronto Raptors 122-103 to win Game 3

WASHINGTON – Bradley Beal and John Wall scored 28 points apiece and the Washington Wizards beat Toronto 122-103 on Friday, cutting the Raptors‘ lead in their opening round playoff series to 2-1.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points to lead the Raptors on a chippy night, while Kyle Lowry had 19. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 and OG Anunoby had 12.

Game 4 is on Sunday in Washington, then the series goes back to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Raptors, who were swept by Washington on the same court in the opening round of the 2015 playoffs, never led by more nine points, falling behind for good early in the second quarter. And when Ty Lawson drilled a three with less than a second left in the third quarter, it sent the Wizards into the fourth with a 101-82 advantage.

The Raptors pulled to within 13 points on a three-pointer by Lowry with 7:06 left to play, but any hopes of a comeback were short-lived, and by the time Mike Scott sank a wide-open three with 3:06 to play, the Wizards were back up by 19 points, and coach Dwane Casey subbed off his starters.

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy night the Raptors, who coughed up 28 points on 19 turnovers.