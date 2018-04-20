With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Journalism. Information. Social media. They’ve all collided to create some pretty significant changes in the way the news is gathered and reported in the 21st century.

The business is changing rapidly. Once upon a time, to report the news you needed expensive and heavy equipment. Now, it seems, everyone has a smartphone in their pocket.

In this instalment of the Future of Work, host Jon McComb speaks with Alan Waterman, a veteran video journalist and instructor in BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program.

Waterman discusses how the rise of the citizen journalist is helping bring more information than ever to light, such as the Arab spring, or incidents of police brutality in Canada and the United States.

But he warns it comes with its own risks and challenges, chief among them: how do we verify what we are seeing?

LISTEN: Changing the newsroom in the era of the citizen journalist

