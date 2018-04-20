Metro Vancouver water restrictions will kick in two weeks early

A late start to the spring might not be such a bad thing after all.

Chair of Metro Vancouver Utilities Commission Darrell Mussatto says the slightly above average snow pack on the North Shore mountains has helped keep the reservoirs full.

“It looks pretty good going into the summer, and as long as people conserve water, we’ll be able to get through these dry spells,” he said.

Mussatto says the Capilano reservoir is 100 per cent full, Seymour is just over 80 per cent, and the third reservoir in Coquitlam is also in good shape.

He says Stage 1 water restrictions will be implemented two weeks early this year.

“It’s just to make sure that we don’t waste any of our precious drinking water, and if everyone does that we certainly would be in much better shape if we have a long hot dry spell,” he said.

“If you’re going to water your lawn, you’re only allowed to do it twice a week now instead of three times a week. Two mornings a week from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. depending on your address.”

The water restrictions and their guidelines can be found online. They’ll kick in May 1.

With files from Ria Renouf