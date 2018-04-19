Cameron Bailey named co-head of Toronto International Film Festival

Cameron Bailey has been promoted to artistic director and co-head of the organization behind the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF says it’s a newly created position and expansion of his current role of artistic director, which he has held since 2012.

Prior to that Bailey was festival co-director, from 2008-2012.

He joined TIFF as a programmer in 1990.

Bailey’s new position takes effect Oct. 1, after the 2018 festival finishes and current director and CEO Piers Handling steps down from his post.

Handling announced last July that this year’s festival would be his last.

TIFF says its board has decided on a two-headed structure for TIFF, with both roles working closely together.

Bailey’s position will be focused on the artistic direction of the organization.

The other position, managing director and co-head, will be focused on the business and revenue optimization.

TIFF says the board of directors is expected to announce who will be the managing director and co-head prior to this year’s festival, which runs Sept. 6-16.

Handling has been working for the festival since 1982.

He will have been CEO for 24 years by the time he steps down.

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside Piers for so many years,” Bailey said in a statement.

“We programmed Canadian films together, we made our first programming trip to Burkina Faso together and we’ve spent countless hours working out how best to engage audiences with the power of film.”

“I am honoured to be entrusted with guiding the future of TIFF.”

Handling said he has “tremendous respect” for Bailey “and his longstanding contribution to TIFF’s success.”

“His passion and vision for the future of the organization underlines his deep leadership skills. It gives me great comfort to know TIFF is in such good hands.”